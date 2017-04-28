Boenning Scattergood Comments on RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q1 2017 Earnings (RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Boenning Scattergood analyst F. Van. Dijkum forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

RLJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $23.00 price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) opened at 22.43 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 73,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition of focused-service and compact full-service hotels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 122 hotels with approximately 20,100 rooms, located in 21 states and the District of Columbia, and an interest in one mortgage loan secured by a hotel.

