Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (RTTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) to announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ritter Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.35). Ritter Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ritter Pharmaceuticals.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.39.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTTR shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 20th. Chardan Capital set a $5.00 price target on Ritter Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) traded down 2.57% on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 686,483 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $9.30 million. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Step purchased 10,000 shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Knoll Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health.

