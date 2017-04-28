Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. TD Securities restated a reduce rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) traded down 0.411% on Friday, hitting $32.735. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,567 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.512 and a beta of 0.62. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company earned $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.92 million. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros Auctioneers will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 2,145.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V.

