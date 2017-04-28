Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) opened at 32.87 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $39.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm earned $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.92 million. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros Auctioneers will post $1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at about $10,441,000. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at about $6,943,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 319,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Co. Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Co. Inc. WI now owns 28,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V.

