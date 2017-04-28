Rice Midstream Partners LP (RMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rice Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:RMP) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rice Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.41. Rice Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rice Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rice Midstream Partners.

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.76 million. Rice Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 57.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

RMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,169 shares. Rice Midstream Partners has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Rice Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,625,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rice Midstream Partners by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after buying an additional 748,125 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rice Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after buying an additional 40,551 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Rice Midstream Partners by 10.8% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,060,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after buying an additional 103,042 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rice Midstream Partners by 3,528.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after buying an additional 801,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/rice-midstream-partners-lp-rmp-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-36-per-share-updated.html.

About Rice Midstream Partners

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments are gathering and compression, and water services. The gathering and compression segment provides natural gas gathering and compression services for Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) and third parties in the Appalachian Basin.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rice Midstream Partners (RMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.