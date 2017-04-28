Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp in a report issued on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp. also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

ROIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) traded down 1.95% on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 740,162 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $23.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp during the first quarter worth $239,000. Loeb Partners Corp raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 17.2% in the first quarter. Loeb Partners Corp now owns 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,051,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,133,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 9.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles J. Persico sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at $441,951.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

