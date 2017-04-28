Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.15

Media headlines about Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Restaurant Brands International earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) traded down 1.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.17. 646,276 shares of the company traded hands. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company earned $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post $1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van sold 141,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $7,660,590.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,268.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company had over 20,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and the United States territories, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through two segments: Tim Hortons (TH) and Burger King (BK). Tim Hortons restaurants are quick service restaurants with a menu that includes blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps and soups, among others.

