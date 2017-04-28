Resolute Energy Corp (REN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.98.

REN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resolute Energy Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Resolute Energy Corp in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their price target on shares of Resolute Energy Corp to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Energy Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Resolute Energy Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Resolute Energy Corp by 125.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Scoria Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Resolute Energy Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Energy Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) traded down 1.14% on Friday, hitting $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 677,521 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. Resolute Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The stock’s market cap is $815.70 million.

About Resolute Energy Corp

Resolute Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation, development, exploration for and acquisition of oil and gas properties. The Company’s assets are located primarily in the Delaware Basin in west Texas (the Permian Properties or Permian Basin Properties) and Aneth Field located in the Paradox Basin in southeast Utah (the Aneth Field Properties or Aneth Field).

