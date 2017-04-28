Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for USG Co. (USG)

USG Co. (NYSE:USG) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of USG in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst A. Kaschalk now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for USG’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

USG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura began coverage on shares of USG in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of USG from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of USG in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of USG in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of USG (NYSE:USG) opened at 30.68 on Friday. USG has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02.

USG (NYSE:USG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. USG had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $767 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in USG by 0.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in USG by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 224,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in USG by 35.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in USG by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in USG by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dominic A. Dannessa sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,411.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes.

