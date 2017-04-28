ScanSource, Inc. to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ScanSource in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. FinTrust Advisors cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.20 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) opened at 40.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.18. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company earned $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in ScanSource by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ScanSource by 60.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 23,499 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 36.4% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 45,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ScanSource by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ScanSource by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $125,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,010,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc is a provider of technology products and solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries provide solutions for technology manufacturers and sell to resellers in technology markets, such as point-of-sale (POS) and Barcode, Networking and Security, Communications and Emerging Technologies. It operates through two segments: Worldwide Barcode & Security and Worldwide Communications & Services.

