Research Analysts Set Expectations for Novartis AG’s FY2020 Earnings (NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Novartis AG in a research note issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Holford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.88 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.90.

NVS has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr cut Novartis AG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.66 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded Novartis AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Novartis AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.12.

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) traded down 0.04% during trading on Friday, hitting $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,038 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $83.58.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business earned $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Novartis AG had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 192.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 50.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities.

