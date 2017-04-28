Research Analysts Set Expectations for Masco Corp’s Q4 2017 Earnings (MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for Masco Corp in a research report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

MAS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Masco Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on Masco Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Masco Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco Corp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) traded down 0.62% on Thursday, hitting $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,057,008 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Masco Corp had a return on equity of 1,293.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Masco Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Masco Corp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masco Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Masco Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masco Corp by 150.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher K. Kastner sold 5,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $184,649.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $66,051.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,015.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,930. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Masco Corp’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Masco Corp

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

