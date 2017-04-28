EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for EXACT Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 target price on EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Craig Hallum set a $26.00 target price on EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark Co. upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-exact-sciences-co-s-fy2018-earnings-exas.html.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) traded down 0.43% on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,082,455 shares. The firm’s market cap is $3.32 billion. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.38 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 216.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 225.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,891,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after buying an additional 939,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,554,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,211,000 after buying an additional 582,802 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 141.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,900,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after buying an additional 2,287,290 shares during the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,096,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,375,000 after buying an additional 1,141,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,725,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,610,000 after buying an additional 299,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 7,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $151,348.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,495.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maneesh Arora sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $238,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,522,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.