Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (WMT)

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wal-Mart Stores’ Q2 2018 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.69.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) traded down 0.34% during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.18. 7,326,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.09. Wal-Mart Stores has a 52 week low of $62.72 and a 52 week high of $75.77.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $129.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Wal-Mart Stores’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,714,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,026,451,000 after buying an additional 2,011,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 41,912,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,022,746,000 after buying an additional 1,910,016 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,503,922,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,932,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,437,561,000 after buying an additional 623,646 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 1.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,071,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,962,000 after buying an additional 179,166 shares during the period. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 3,667,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $264,012,022.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,408,072.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 4,542,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $320,418,144.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,044,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,585,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,035,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Wal-Mart Stores’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

