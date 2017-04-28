Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KLA-Tencor Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (KLAC)

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor company will earn $7.05 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business earned $914 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.69 million. KLA-Tencor Corp had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 120.32%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor Corp from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc cut KLA-Tencor Corp to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor Corp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded down 5.18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.22. 3,066,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.62. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $104.22.

In other news, insider Bobby R. Bell sold 10,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $1,023,438.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $266,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $434,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp during the first quarter worth about $135,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp by 40.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp by 82.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor Corp Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

