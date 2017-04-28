William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The company earned $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, March 17th. Longbow Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.12.

Shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) opened at 58.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.88. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $63.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cpcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joanne M. Bischmann sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $51,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald A. James sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,912,378 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

