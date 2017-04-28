Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Flagstar Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $183 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

FBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) traded down 1.15% during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.24. 320,530 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.10. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 675.8% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 79,749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 69,470 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Management Corp bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,792,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through its principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. Through Mortgage Originations segment, it originates, acquires and sells one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

