Brokers Offer Predictions for Blackstone Group LP’s Q1 2017 Earnings (BX)

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – William Blair increased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Blackstone Group in a report released on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 20.08%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BX. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $40.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Vetr upgraded Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.15.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) traded down 0.42% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412,757 shares. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. Blackstone Group also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,360 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 145% compared to the typical daily volume of 556 call options.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.29%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 635,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $19,217,369.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,916.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,111,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,628,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,098,177,000 after buying an additional 1,848,064 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 6,238,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,614,000 after buying an additional 1,569,210 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,787,000. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

