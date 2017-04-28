Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd’s Q1 2018 Earnings (AWH)

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AWH) – Investment analysts at Langen Mcalenn issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings in a research note issued on Thursday. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Allied World Assurance Company Holdings’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings (NYSE:AWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm earned $676 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.40 million. Allied World Assurance Company Holdings had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/research-analysts-offer-predictions-for-allied-world-assurance-company-holdings-ltds-q1-2018-earnings-awh.html.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings (NYSE:AWH) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. 810,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.58. Allied World Assurance Company Holdings has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. increased its position in Allied World Assurance Company Holdings by 297.1% in the first quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 20,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings by 22.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings by 14.4% in the first quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings by 5.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allied World Assurance Company Holdings

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG is a holding company. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.