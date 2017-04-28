Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd’s Q1 2018 Earnings (AWH)

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AWH) – Investment analysts at Langen Mcalenn issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings in a research note issued on Thursday. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Allied World Assurance Company Holdings’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings (NYSE:AWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm earned $676 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.40 million. Allied World Assurance Company Holdings had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.
Several other brokerages have also commented on AWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings (NYSE:AWH) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. 810,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.58. Allied World Assurance Company Holdings has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. increased its position in Allied World Assurance Company Holdings by 297.1% in the first quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 20,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings by 22.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings by 14.4% in the first quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings by 5.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Allied World Assurance Company Holdings
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG is a holding company. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada.
