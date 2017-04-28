Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for W. R. Grace & Co’s FY2019 Earnings (GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) – Analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for W. R. Grace & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.35. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm earned $398 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.57 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $82.00 price objective on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Aegis assumed coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) traded down 0.36% on Thursday, reaching $69.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,139 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.28%.

In related news, VP William C. Dockman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $431,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred E. Festa sold 80,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $5,759,234.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 321,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,004,767.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,368,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,100,000 after buying an additional 512,292 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,914,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,482,000 after buying an additional 189,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,848,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,444,000 after buying an additional 44,314 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,840,000 after buying an additional 1,038,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 52.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,677,000 after buying an additional 593,284 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co (Grace) is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. The Company operates in two segments: Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

