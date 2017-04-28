FY2019 EPS Estimates for Legg Mason Inc Reduced by Jefferies Group (LM)

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) – Analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legg Mason in a report released on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.39. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

LM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc cut their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $40.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legg Mason from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) opened at 38.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. Legg Mason has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.93.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.29. Legg Mason had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm earned $723.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

In related news, insider Terence Johnson sold 13,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $464,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $237,815.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,664 shares of company stock worth $1,775,160 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 235.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 12.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 1.8% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 160,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

