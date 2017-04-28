Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Express Scripts Holding Company’s Q1 2018 Earnings (ESRX)

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst M. Naidu forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Express Scripts Holding Company’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

ESRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from $71.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from $68.50 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company decreased their price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.95.

Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) traded down 0.10% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.34. 6,560,967 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average of $69.64. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $80.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm earned $24.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 billion. Express Scripts Holding Company had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Express Scripts Holding Company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 7.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 72.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 697,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,967,000 after buying an additional 293,953 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Express Scripts Holding Company during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Everett Neville sold 2,352 shares of Express Scripts Holding Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $165,016.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,895.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Holding Company Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

