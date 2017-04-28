Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s previous close.

RCII has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

Shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) opened at 10.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $584.09 million. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.95%.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Korst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,807.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 1,695,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $14,663,765.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,805,233 shares of company stock valued at $15,593,865. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 9.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 27.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc is a rent-to-own operator in North America. The Company provides an opportunity to obtain ownership of products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), smartphones and furniture (including accessories), under rental purchase agreements. The Company operates in four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising.

