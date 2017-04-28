Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of Diana Shipping worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,319,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after buying an additional 58,183 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,491,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 876,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 62.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) traded down 5.90% on Friday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,246 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The company’s market cap is $322.20 million. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 131.28%. The business earned $28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post ($1.15) earnings per share for the current year.

DSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Diana Shipping from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diana Shipping from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $3.00 price objective on Diana Shipping and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of shipping transportation services. The Company specializes in the ownership of dry bulk vessels. As of February 16, 2017, the Company’s operating fleet consisted of 48 dry bulk carriers, of which 23 were Panamax, four were Kamsarmax, three were Post-Panamax, 14 were Capesize and four were Newcastlemax vessels, having a combined carrying capacity of approximately 5.7 million deadweight tonnage (dwt).

