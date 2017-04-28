Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.964 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 925,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after buying an additional 35,059 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 99.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 830,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after buying an additional 414,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 47,414 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 131,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) opened at 23.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.09. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 177.47%. The company earned $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post $1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, COO Thomas M. Fussner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 544,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,444.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related water management products, primarily in North and South America, and Europe. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment manufactures and markets products throughout the United States.

