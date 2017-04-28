Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analysts Give Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) a $53.00 Price Target

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) received a $53.00 price target from equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential downside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Re/Max Holdings from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Re/Max Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Re/Max Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Re/Max Holdings in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Re/Max Holdings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) opened at 60.25 on Monday. Re/Max Holdings has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56.

Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Re/Max Holdings had a return on equity of 81.52% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Re/Max Holdings will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Adam Lindquist Scoville sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $44,622.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $250,561.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,823 shares in the company, valued at $514,116.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Re/Max Holdings by 21.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after buying an additional 248,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Re/Max Holdings by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,242,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,393,000 after buying an additional 101,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Re/Max Holdings by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after buying an additional 83,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Re/Max Holdings by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Re/Max Holdings by 49,926.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares during the period.

About Re/Max Holdings

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is a franchisor in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages around the world under the RE/MAX brand and mortgage brokerages within the United States under the Motto Mortgage brand. The Company is a franchised business, with all of the RE/MAX branded brokerage office locations being operated by franchisees, including RE/MAX, LLC, which owns the RE/MAX brand, and sells franchises and franchising rights; Independent Regional Franchise Owner, which owns rights to sell brokerage franchises in a specified region; Franchisee (or Broker-Owner), which operates a RE/MAX-branded brokerage office, lists properties and recruits agents, and Agent (or Sales Associate), including branded independent contractors operating out of local franchise brokerage offices.

