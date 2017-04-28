Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm earned $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) traded down 2.12% on Friday, hitting $78.82. 599,575 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $88.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.81%.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 86.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is a metals service center company in North America (the United States and Canada). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s network of metals service centers operated over 300 locations in 39 states in the United States and in 12 other countries (Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom).

