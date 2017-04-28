Brokers Set Expectations for Regions Financial Corp’s Q2 2017 Earnings (RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Regions Financial Corp in a report released on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the bank will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial Corp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Regions Financial Corp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Regions Financial Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Regions Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial Corp in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial Corp to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regions Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) opened at 13.79 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 45,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $629,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Grayson Hall sold 202,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $2,732,140.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 494,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,176 shares of company stock worth $5,848,346. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Regions Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Regions Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

