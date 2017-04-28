Regional Management Corp (RM) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Regional Management Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the credit services provider an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) traded down 1.68% on Friday, hitting $19.87. 22,554 shares of the stock traded hands. Regional Management Corp has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $230.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74.

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Regional Management Corp had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company earned $64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regional Management Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Regional Management Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Regional Management Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 12,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $256,499.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $35,973.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,642.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,404 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regional Management Corp Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company. The Company provides an array of loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Its products include small loans, large loans, automobile loans, retail loans, and optional payment and collateral protection insurance products.

