Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. FBR & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) traded up 0.55% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,554 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. Regal Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company earned $821.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.18 million. Regal Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. Regal Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Entertainment Group will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regal Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

In other Regal Entertainment Group news, insider Gregory W. Dunn sold 26,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $577,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter B. Brandow sold 20,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $455,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGC. Capital One National Association increased its stake in Regal Entertainment Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regal Entertainment Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Regal Entertainment Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regal Entertainment Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Regal Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Entertainment Group

Regal Entertainment Group is an operator of theatre circuits in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 7,267 screens in 561 theatres in 42 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia. The Company manages its business under theatre exhibition operations segment.

