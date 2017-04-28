Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit Corp from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other Regal Beloit Corp news, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,876,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,413.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 132,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp by 412.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 29,060 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp by 5.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) opened at 79.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.58. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.10.

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Regal Beloit Corp had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post $4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/regal-beloit-corp-rbc-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages-updated.html.

Regal Beloit Corp Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque.

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.