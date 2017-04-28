Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit outperformed the Zacks categorized Machinery-Electrical industry in the last 30 days with an average return of 3.5% compared with 1.2% for the latter. The company’s long-term growth strategy involves organic growth through innovation of new products, broadening of customer base, exploitation of new opportunities and tactical investments in emerging markets. In order to drive continuous improvement, Regal Beloit follows ‘Compass Operating System’ that encompasses a common set of business processes, disciplines and lean Six Sigma tools. Backed by an “open-door” management style, this has helped the company to gain a competitive edge and reach more people in diverse markets worldwide. However, its business strategy hinges on acquiring companies and making investments that complement its existing businesses. These acquisitions consume significant resources, which often adversely affect its operating results.”

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit Corp from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit Corp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) opened at 79.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.10. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.50 million. Regal Beloit Corp had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post $4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,413.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp by 7.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp by 5.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Corp Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque.

