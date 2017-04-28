Redrow plc (RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their hold rating on shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RDW. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Redrow plc from GBX 515 ($6.58) to GBX 666 ($8.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Redrow plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.39) price objective on shares of Redrow plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Redrow plc has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 544.70 ($6.96).

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) opened at 569.50 on Monday. Redrow plc has a 1-year low of GBX 100.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 570.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.07 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 521.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 454.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

Redrow plc Company Profile

Redrow PLC is engaged in residential housing development. The Company is engaged in constructing homes throughout England and Wales. The Company’s operations are focused on housebuilding. Its product range is focused on traditional family housing in its regional businesses and apartment schemes in Greater London.

