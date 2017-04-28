Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Now Covered by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) opened at 20.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The firm’s market cap is $464.98 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

In other news, major shareholder Abbvie Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $10,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,190,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,785,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 62.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 240,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 73,268 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 229,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 47,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing product candidates that modulate the activity of regulatory proteins involved in the biology of mitochondrial function, oxidative stress, and inflammation to address the unmet medical needs of patients with a range of serious or life-threatening diseases.

