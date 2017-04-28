Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Realty Income Corp (O) Stock Price

Media headlines about Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Realty Income Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Realty Income Corp in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) traded down 1.7918% during trading on Friday, reaching $58.3848. 717,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $52.72 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.8136 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.11 million. Realty Income Corp had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 28.37%. Realty Income Corp’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Realty Income Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.00%.

In other news, COO Sumit Roy sold 14,651 shares of Realty Income Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $879,353.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Case sold 28,000 shares of Realty Income Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,673,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,148.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,241 shares of company stock worth $4,617,465. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Realty Income Corp (O) Stock Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/realty-income-corp-o-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-15-updated.html.

About Realty Income Corp

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.