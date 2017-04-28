Integrated Wealth Management Has $755,000 Stake in Realty Income Corp (O)

Integrated Wealth Management increased its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income Corp were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 164,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 40,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) opened at 59.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $52.72 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm earned $298.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.11 million. Realty Income Corp had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Realty Income Corp’s payout ratio is presently 230.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Realty Income Corp in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In other Realty Income Corp news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Case sold 28,000 shares of Realty Income Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,673,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,660,148.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

