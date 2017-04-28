Community Bank of Raymore Cuts Stake in Realty Income Corp (O)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Realty Income Corp accounts for about 10.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.15% of Realty Income Corp worth $23,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Realty Income Corp by 43.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Realty Income Corp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 72,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Corp by 40.1% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in Realty Income Corp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 11,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its stake in Realty Income Corp by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 46,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) opened at 59.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $52.72 and a 52 week high of $72.30.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Realty Income Corp had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $298.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post $1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.211 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Realty Income Corp’s payout ratio is 230.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Realty Income Corp in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

In other Realty Income Corp news, CEO John Case sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,148.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sumit Roy sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $879,353.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,241 shares of company stock worth $4,617,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

