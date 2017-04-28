Real Industry Inc (RELY) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Real Industry Inc (NASDAQ:RELY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.41) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Real Industry an industry rank of 100 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RELY shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Real Industry in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Real Industry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Real Industry by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its position in shares of Real Industry by 50.0% in the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Real Industry during the third quarter worth $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Real Industry by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Real Industry by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Industry (NASDAQ:RELY) traded down 0.926% on Tuesday, reaching $2.675. 172,769 shares of the company were exchanged. Real Industry has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. The firm’s market capitalization is $77.01 million.

Real Industry Company Profile

Real Industry, Inc is a holding company. The Company focuses on the operations of Real Alloy Holding, Inc (Real Alloy), which is engaged in aluminum recycling. The Company’s segments include Real Alloy North America (RANA) and Real Alloy Europe (RAEU). The RANA segment includes aluminum melting, processing, recycling and alloying activities conducted in approximately 20 facilities located in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

