Raytheon Company’s (RTN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $156.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Raytheon Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.03 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.17.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) traded down 0.67% on Friday, reaching $155.21. 1,609,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Raytheon Company has a 12-month low of $124.98 and a 12-month high of $158.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.30 and a 200-day moving average of $147.45.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. Raytheon Company had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Raytheon Company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Company will post $7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.7975 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Raytheon Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Raytheon Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.38%.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $192,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,151. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $155,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,582 shares of company stock worth $9,656,127. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTN. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Company during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Raytheon Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,716,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,298,000 after buying an additional 56,466 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Raytheon Company by 23.3% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Company by 3.7% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 36,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Company Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

