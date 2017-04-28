Raytheon Company (RTN) Announces Earnings Results

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. Raytheon Company had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Raytheon Company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Raytheon Company updated its FY17 guidance to $7.25-7.40 EPS.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) traded down 0.67% on Friday, hitting $155.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,022 shares. Raytheon Company has a 52-week low of $124.98 and a 52-week high of $158.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.58. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.7975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Raytheon Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Raytheon Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.38%.

In other Raytheon Company news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $155,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $192,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,151. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Company by 22.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in Raytheon Company by 32.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/raytheon-company-rtn-announces-earnings-results.html.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr downgraded Raytheon Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.03 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.

About Raytheon Company

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.