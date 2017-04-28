Raytheon Company (RTN) Announces Earnings Results

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. Raytheon Company had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Raytheon Company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Raytheon Company updated its FY17 guidance to $7.25-7.40 EPS.
Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) traded down 0.67% on Friday, hitting $155.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,022 shares. Raytheon Company has a 52-week low of $124.98 and a 52-week high of $158.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.58. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.7975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Raytheon Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Raytheon Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.38%.
In other Raytheon Company news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $155,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $192,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,151. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Company by 22.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in Raytheon Company by 32.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr downgraded Raytheon Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.03 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.
About Raytheon Company
Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.
