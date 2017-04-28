Raymond James Financial, Inc. Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.10 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.63.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) opened at 9.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.95 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.33.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The smartphone producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 93.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm earned $297 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post $0.02 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/raymond-james-financial-inc-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-blackberry-ltd-bbry-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBRY. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 3.7% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 89,525 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $5,217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,382,881 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 38,571 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.4% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,090,900 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.