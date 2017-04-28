Rapier Gold Inc (RPR) Insider Buys C$54,890.00 in Stock

Rapier Gold Inc (TSE:RPR) insider Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. purchased 499,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$54,890.00.

Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. purchased 88,500 shares of Rapier Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$9,735.00.

