Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd (ZAR) Insider Randolph John Doetzel Sells 38,500 Shares

Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:ZAR) insider Randolph John Doetzel sold 38,500 shares of Zargon Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00.

Randolph John Doetzel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Randolph John Doetzel sold 5,980 shares of Zargon Oil and Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$4,066.40.

On Friday, March 24th, Randolph John Doetzel sold 943 shares of Zargon Oil and Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total value of C$631.81.

On Monday, March 27th, Randolph John Doetzel sold 3,000 shares of Zargon Oil and Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$1,980.00.

Shares of Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:ZAR) opened at 0.62 on Friday. Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company’s market capitalization is $19.02 million.

Zargon Oil and Gas Company Profile

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the business of oil and natural gas exploration, exploitation, development, acquisition and production in Canada and the United States. The Company’s reserves are in Canada in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, and in the United States in North Dakota.

