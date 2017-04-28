Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Randgold Resources to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Randgold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) traded up 1.56% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.99. The stock had a trading volume of 805,606 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.13. Randgold Resources has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $126.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.88.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company earned $356.39 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Randgold Resources will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Randgold Resources’s previous dividend of $0.66. Randgold Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Randgold Resources during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Randgold Resources during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Randgold Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Randgold Resources during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 593.5% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 28,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

