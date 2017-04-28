Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group dropped their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Radware in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Radware’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Radware from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Radware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Radware from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) traded down 1.03% on Friday, hitting $16.33. 316,080 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $707.30 million. Radware has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.87 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Radware by 33.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,440,000 after buying an additional 483,761 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $4,566,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 17.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,138,000 after buying an additional 239,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 179,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 7.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 114,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. is a provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions. The Company’s solutions incorporate Distributed Denial of Service protection, Web application firewall (WAF) and Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) technologies to enable its customers to provide cyber-attack mitigation solutions for a range of applications.

