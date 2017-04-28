RadiSys Co. (RSYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadiSys Co. (NASDAQ:RSYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “RadiSys Corporation is a leader in computer based building blocks used by original equipment manufacturers for products in the telecommunications and networked equipment markets. Unlike general purpose computers, embedded computer solutions are incorporated into systems and equipment to provide a single or a limited number of critical system control functions and are generally integrated into larger automated systems. “

RSYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of RadiSys in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of RadiSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) traded down 0.99% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,881 shares. RadiSys has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $5.81. The firm’s market cap is $155.95 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.07 million. RadiSys had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RadiSys will post $0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Bronson sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $465,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyon Street Capital LLC increased its position in RadiSys by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 462,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RadiSys during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in RadiSys by 18.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,095,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 170,842 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in RadiSys by 15.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 152,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in RadiSys by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 455,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

About RadiSys

Radisys Corporation (Radisys) is a services acceleration company. The Company’s application aware traffic distribution platforms, real-time media processing products and wireless access technologies enable service providers to virtualize and monetize their networks. The Company’s products and services are organized into two segments: Software-Systems, and Embedded Products and Hardware Services.

