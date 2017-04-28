Radian Group Inc (RDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, FBR & Co raised their price objective on Radian Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) traded down 1.75% on Friday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,544,529 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Radian Group had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post $1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 25,985 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $514,243.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine Mary Jackson sold 5,185 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $102,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,682.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,523,934. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 114,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 890,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,092,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,399,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,507,000 after buying an additional 152,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Radian Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,536,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,024,000 after buying an additional 298,833 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc is an insurance holding company that provides mortgage insurance, and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates in two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance to mortgage lending institutions.

