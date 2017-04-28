Radian Group Inc (RDN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.96 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 24.89%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) traded down 1.75% during trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. 3,544,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11.

In related news, CEO Sanford A. Ibrahim sold 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $1,729,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bazemore Teresa Bryce sold 151,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $2,961,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,100 shares of company stock worth $5,523,934. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Ngam Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday. FBR & Co upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc is an insurance holding company that provides mortgage insurance, and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates in two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance to mortgage lending institutions.

