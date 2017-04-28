Quidel Co. (QDEL) CEO Douglas C. Bryant Sells 36,000 Shares

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $869,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Douglas C. Bryant sold 106,920 shares of Quidel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,287,018.80.

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) traded up 0.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 236,856 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $796.40 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Quidel had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 967,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after buying an additional 67,663 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,459,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at about $940,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Quidel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. CL King assumed coverage on Quidel in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Quidel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

