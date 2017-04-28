Quantum Numbers Corp (QNC) Insider Acquires C$10,400.00 in Stock

Quantum Numbers Corp (TSE:QNC) insider Eric Leboeuf bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00.

Eric Leboeuf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Eric Leboeuf sold 2,665,000 shares of Quantum Numbers Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$319,800.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Eric Leboeuf acquired 40,000 shares of Quantum Numbers Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,600.00.

On Friday, April 7th, Eric Leboeuf acquired 80,000 shares of Quantum Numbers Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Eric Leboeuf acquired 75,000 shares of Quantum Numbers Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Eric Leboeuf acquired 200,000 shares of Quantum Numbers Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Eric Leboeuf acquired 390,000 shares of Quantum Numbers Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Eric Leboeuf acquired 50,000 shares of Quantum Numbers Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Eric Leboeuf acquired 15,000 shares of Quantum Numbers Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,800.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/quantum-numbers-corp-qnc-insider-eric-leboeuf-purchases-80000-shares-updated.html.

